Lots of naloxone kits distributed: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/14/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say thousands of kits of the anti-overdose medication naloxone have been distributed in a statewide effort designed to prevent opioid deaths. The Health Department said demand for the handouts at government offices on Thursday caused dozens of locations to run out of the drug. It’s part of the Wolf administration’s “Stop Overdoses in Pa.: Get Help Now” week.

The anti-overdose drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance. It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system. The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Game wardens say a bear attacked a woman outside her home in Lycoming County and dragged her more than 80 yards. The attack happened Wednesday in Muncy Creek Township. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the woman was outside with her dog when the bear attacked. Game Warden Supervisor Mike Steingraber says the woman was able to free herself and call for help.

WNEP-TV reports that the woman has been hospitalized in critical condition. Her dog was also injured. It is unclear why the bear attacked. Steingraber says it may have been attracted to deer parts from a recent hunting trip that were left near the home. Game wardens are now searching for the bear, and multiple bear traps have been set up. The bear will be euthanized.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is aiming to curb air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from its vast natural gas exploration fields, with the governor’s administration proposing new regulations Thursday even as the Trump administration moves to relax federal requirements. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration brought the proposal to a technical review committee, the first step in what could be a two- to three-year process spurred by a 2016 federal requirement that applies to states and areas that don’t meet certain clean air standards.

Wolf’s office said the governor, a Democrat, is committed to seeing the proposal through, regardless of what Republican President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency does to weaken or repeal the 2016 Obama-era rule. Wolf’s office said the state has the legal authority to enforce its proposed rule, with or without the federal requirement.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump attacked MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Thursday for using a homophobic slur on the air and tweeted that if a conservative person had said it, “that person would be banned permanently from television.” “She will probably be given a pass despite their terrible ratings,” Trump said.

“Morning Joe,” the show Brzezinski co-hosts with husband Joe Scarborough, regularly has harsh takes on Trump and his administration. Brzezinski was criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for comments regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

She said it sounded like Pompeo was carrying water for a “wanna-be dictator,” using a cruder term. Afterward, she apologized via Twitter, saying it was a “SUPER BAD choice of words.” MSNBC had no comment on Trump’s tweet. Brzezinski was not on the air Thursday due to a long-planned family matter, an MSNBC spokesman said. Her Pompeo reference, which had drawn social media criticism, was not mentioned on the air.

WESTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who is in an ongoing dispute with his town has let officials know exactly how he feels by erecting a large wooden sculpture of a fist with the middle finger raised on his front lawn. Ted Pelkey said Thursday that he has been trying for about 10 years to move his truck repair and recycling business to his property but has been unable to get a permit. He paid about $3,000 to have the roughly 7-foot-tall (2-meter-tall) sculpture carved with a chain saw. In November, he put it on a 16-foot (4.8-meter) pole with lights where it can be seen from the road.

“I wasn’t trying to get fame out of it at all…. I’m just mad,” he said. “I just got pushed in the corner, and it’s just I’m done with it.” Since the sculpture went up, people have been stopping by during the day and even night to take photos of it and with it. “Oh, God. It’s crazy,” Pelkey said. “People are out there at 11 o’clock at night taking pictures with their Santa hats on. It’s wonderful, I think.” Late Thursday morning, three people pulled off of Route 128 to snap photos within an hour, including a woman from Maine who was in Vermont for work.

Westford Select Board Chairwoman Allison Hope said she could not comment on Pelkey’s case. He has appealed a recent decision.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Holland Tunnel between New Jersey and New York City may be in for a makeover after critics called the placement of its holiday decorations a distraction, a possible trigger for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder — and just plain ugly. Wreaths have adorned the entrance to the heavily used tunnel around the holidays for decades.

But some are upset by the configuration in which wreaths cover the letters “O” and “U” on the entrance sign and a tree-shaped decoration covers the letter “N” in “Holland.” The decoration would fit more snugly over the “A,” several have said. On a day when the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the tunnel’s operator, approved an $8.5 billion budget and celebrated record traffic at its ports and airports in 2018, most of the questions after its monthly board meeting focused on the decorations.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s a busy time for Santa Claus, but he’s making time to feed some fish in San Francisco. The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a scuba diver dressed as St. Nick submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass.

The “Scuba Santa” show runs through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum. Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors’ questions from inside the tank. The Philippine Coral Reef tank has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species. People can watch Santa’s appearance online by webcam .

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson joins her brother Michael and the Jackson 5 as members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earning induction on Thursday along with Stevie Nicks and the top fan vote-getter, Def Leppard. Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in next spring at the 34th induction ceremony. It will be held March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jackson’s induction comes after her third time as nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker with “All For You,” ”That’s the Way Love Goes,” ”Nasty,” ”Together Again” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately.” Her career suffered from the fallout after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance where her bare breast was briefly exposed by Justin Timberlake; both said it was a mistake.

POHATCONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It’s happened again — this time, in New Jersey. Some deep-pocketed soul has paid off the layaway items set aside by some residents for Christmas. The Walmart Supercenter in Pohatcong Township says an anonymous “secret Santa” settled all the store’s remaining layaways. Other than acknowledging the payoff, the store is saying little else about the situation. It didn’t respond to requests for comment. And it didn’t provide the total value of the layaway items. The store is, however, asking those whose layaways to come pick up their newly-paid-for stuff as soon as possible.

Scores & Skeds

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Juniata 45, Newport 29

Fleetwood 77, Schuylkill Valley 66

Greenwood 55, Millersburg 47

Halifax 37, Line Mountain 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hughesville 37, Line Mountain 28

Loyalsock 59, South Williamsport 27

Northumberland Christian 37, Millville 29

Schuylkill Haven 53, Columbia-Montour 48

Southern Columbia 50, Warrior Run 41

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are both smarting heading into their showdown. The Steelers are riding a three-game losing streak that has trimmed their lead in the AFC North to just a half-game over Baltimore. The Patriots let a chance to win their 10th straight AFC East title slip away last week when Miami scored on a 69-yard touchdown on the final play. New England quarterback Tom Brady has dominated the Steelers. He is 11-2 in his career against Pittsburgh. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent struggles aren’t providing any comfort to the Los Angeles Rams. They have a few problems of their own for perhaps the first time this season. With three losses in their past five games, the Eagles (6-7) are facing an uphill challenge just to earn the opportunity to defend their NFL championship in the playoffs. The Rams are coming off a loss in which they failed to score a touchdown for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s tenure. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 126 L.A. Lakers 111

Final San Antonio 125 L.A. Clippers 87

Final Orlando 97 Chicago 91

Final Phoenix 99 Dallas 89

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Buffalo 3 Arizona 1

Final Columbus 4 L.A. Kings 1

Final Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 1

Final Montreal 6 Carolina 4

Final OT Nashville 4 Vancouver 3

Final OT Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 4

Final Minnesota 5 Florida 1

Final San Jose 3 Dallas 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final L.A. Chargers 29 Kansas City 28

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (16) Wisconsin 101 Savannah St. 60

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Boston 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver 10:00 p.m.

Toronto at Portland 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Arizona at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final L.A. Chargers 29 Kansas City 28

