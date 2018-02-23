Lots of interest around Valley to attend ‘March of Our Lives’

UNDATED — Interest is quickly growing around the Valley to attend the ‘March of Our Lives’ in Washington, D.C. March 24. Many advocate groups around the area are planning bus trips to our nation’s capital for the march.

Local Democratic leader Dwayne Heisler said, during his weekly appearance on WKOK Sunrise, buses leaving from Lewisburg and Bloomsburg are filling quickly, “We just secured the Bloomsburg bus…it was either yesterday (Thursday 2/22) for the day before…it’s already half-way filled which is amazing. That’s going to cost $50 to reserve a spot.”

The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is also has secured a bus, which is expected to be full. The Susquehanna University College Democrats is also exploring plans of attending the march as well. The march is being organized by students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where the shooting took place last week. More info here.