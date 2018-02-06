Lots of debate about the county paying Sunbury’s yearly expenses

SUNBURY – Some disagreement between Northumberland County and the City of Sunbury regarding paying a share of yearly city Treasurer’s expenses for 2017. It’s also caused tension between the county commissioners.

During Tuesday’s public meeting, Commissioner Kymberley Best tried to introduce a motion for the county to pay a third of the yearly expenses sent to the county by Sunbury Treasurer Kevin Troup. Best said it’s something that’s been done since 1989 by law. But Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch denied the motion request.

The county received a pair of invoices of just under $26,000 in December, then another just over $25,000 this month – both obtained by WKOK. Seeing that something might have been off, the county had been asking to meet with the city to figure out what’s owed.

Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch says there are a lot of things that have happened the last forty years that shouldn’t have been and we’re putting an end to it, “If we are paying for portions of the office of the treasurer’s offices services that we shouldn’t be, that’s not fair not only to us and county tax payers, but it’s not fair to other county municipalities who aren’t getting subsidized in that fashion.”

Best argued saying denying Troup his request was “disrespectful” and no county should audit its neighboring city. She also said the city felt slighted.

Shoch fired back by noting that an unidentified City Council member made a sexist comment against a county employee when talks about the matter got heated.“I let them know that it was very inappropriate. It was just surprising to me that all we’re asking for is back up and to make sure we’re all doing things the way we’re supposed to be doing, and the response back was when they didn’t have a logical explanation, that was what came out of this person’s mouth.”

Best then said Shoch had no right to make that claim because of the way she’s treated as a commissioner. Shoch says both the county and the city are in agreement to continue to meet in hopes of resolving the issue.