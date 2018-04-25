Lots of cuts in the Line Mountain School District

MANDATA – A proposed budget in the Line Mountain School District eliminates several staff positions in the next school year. The Daily Item reports the district plan eliminates two teaching positions, as well as several custodial positions unfilled, as part of the plan to balance the 2018-19 budget. The cuts will help close a $805,000 deficit in next year’s draft spending plan.

The paper says Jenna Fisher and Michelle Cortelyou are the teachers being let go. The decision was approved by seven board members and recommended by Superintendent Dave Campbell partly due to declining enrollment at the elementary school. A tax increase of more than 2 mills is also possible in the Line Mt. School District.