Lots of concern about safety at Valley schools

DANVILLE – Safety concerns have risen at several schools across the Valley.

Danville police say they are investigating social media posts related to the Danville School District, but officers say there is no threat. Police have also contacted the FBI to assist with the investigation. Superintendent Jason Bendle sent out robo calls and texts to parents, and stating the district is using all resources available for an investigation.

Monday at East Juniata High School, a 17-year-old boy was charged with making terroristic threats. Police say the teen was telling certain students Monday to go to school Thursday and telling others not to go, implying some sort of violence was going to occur.

And in Benton, a 16-year-old student has been suspended after telling other students he would shoot up a school. That student will likely face criminal charges.

In each case, parents are being notified by school districts if any but there are said to be no immediate threats to any Valley schools.