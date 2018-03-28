Lots of big news for Valley United Way, including a merger

SELINSGROVE – Lots of big changes for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. The organization announced at its annual meeting Wednesday its merging with the Lower Anthracite United Way, effective July 1.

Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman says the merger can only help the organization’s growth, “It allows us to expand our fundraising ability, it allows us to make the case more holistically. It just makes a lot of sense. It makes sense administratively, it saves money for both organizations, and I think for community partners as well who are funding partners of both.”

The merger will now put all of Northumberland County under the Valley United Way, including Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Paxinos, Elysburg, and Trevorton. Before the merger, Lower Anthracite United Way had been the smallest in Pennsylvania, only under a part-time executive director, losing that position last summer.

Outgoing Lower Anthracite President Sandy Winhofer says the merger will end tough times, “It’s been a struggle to find somebody that has the ability to be able to have programs for the needs in our area as a United Way. So we started talks with Greater Susquehanna Valley to see if we could partner to be able to do the things we could never do.”

In addition, the Valley United Way is moving its location from its Market Street, Sunbury office to 228 Arch Street in Sunbury in May. The new office will include new renovations for offices, conference rooms, and a co-work space. The Valley United Way also announced a total of just over $1 million for its 2017 fundraising campaign.