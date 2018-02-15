Lots concern about job cuts at the Valley’s federal prisons

Many jobs could be cut at Valley federal prisons

LEWISBURG – Safety concerns abound at Valley federal prisons as hundreds jobs could be eliminated in the years ahead. US Senator Pat Toomey is leading the way to make sure jobs are not cut. A spokeman tells us, “Senator Toomey has long, actively supported the safety and well-being of federal corrections officers.” The proposed job cuts, he says, would put safety in jeopardy.

He goes on to say Senator Toomey is concerned about the staffing levels of federal prisons, including in Pennsylvania, and the Senator and his staff will continue to work with both corrections officers and the Bureau of Prisons on the issue.”

The Daily Item reports, the affected prisons include the U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg and Allenwood Federal Correctional Institute. Union officals representing both institutes are heading to Washington, D.C. this week to argue their case against staff cuts.

Staff levels are currently at 86 percent and the new round of job cuts will drop staff levels to 84 percent. Union officials say that creates unsafe conditions for staff and inmates. U.S. Rep. Tom Marino and Lou Barletta and Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey have supported the effort to maintain staffing.