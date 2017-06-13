Looking to avoid road construction? We have a short list

SUNBURY – Where is the road work around here? Here is a partial list of Sunbury and Northumberland’s slow spots.

In Northumberland, the work on the Duke Street rebuild is underway. That is tree removal, a home demolition and utility work on Duke, Water and Front Streets. That leads to long delays on Route 11 and 147 north and sound between 10am to 3pm, especially for in-bound traffic on the Priestley Bridge.

Between Northumberland and Montandon, on Route 147 at Ridge Road, lots of road work there 24/7 with 10-minute delays common. That work continues for another two weeks.

There is CSVT work on Route 15 in Winfield, there are lane restrictions near County Line Road, and there are delays during peak travel periods.

Near Sunbury on Boyles Run Road, there is a bridge project underway with a detour. More details at WKOK.com.

PennDOT has a full list of road projects here.