Looking for love this Valentine’s day, Dr. Love has some tips

SUNBURY— Opposites do attract, according to Dr. Joel Wade professor of Psychology at Bucknell University, “People who tend to be most genetically different from you those are the people we typically find most appealing from the biological side of things.”

Having an idea of the perfect partner and actually find them are two different things. Dr. Wade says the increasing popularity of social media dating apps contributes to the “hook-up culture” saying, “You have all these apps that are dedicated towards finding a partner and the apps are really for short term. There are people who think they will find a husband or a wife via Tinder or Grinder only to find out the people who are on there are only looking for a short-term relationship.”

He says dating sites that actually require you to provide personal information maybe a better option if you are looking for a long-term relationship. You can hear the whole conversation with “Doctor of Love” at WKOK.com. He was on Monday’s On The Mark program.