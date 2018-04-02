Look for litter cleanup crews in Union and Snyder Counties

WINFIELD — Look for local PennDOT litter cleanup crews in Snyder and Union County this week (April 2). The transportation department says they will be cleaning up along sections of Route 15 from the Lycoming County line, all the way to Routes 11 & 15 near the Juniata County line.

PennDOT says there should be no delays for motorists, but drivers are asked to be alert and watch for workers near the roadway. They encourage motorists to go to www.511pa.com for more information on traffic delays and roadwork.