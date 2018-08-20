Long-term detours from flood damage in Montour and Columbia Counties

MONTOURSVILLE – Flood damage in Montour and Columbia Counties has forced some long-term road closures and detours.

In Montour County:

Route 44 is closed between Sportsmans Road and Gearhart Road in Anthony Township. The detour is Route 54, Preserve Road and Route PP and L Road.

Fox Hollow Road is closed between Route 44 and the Lycoming County line in Anthony Township. No detour is in place.

In Columbia County:

Route 339 between Dog Town Road and Shadow Mountain Lane in Beaver Township. The detour is Scotch Valley Drive, Beaver Valley Road and Shadow Mountain Lane.

Winding Road between Route 487 and Ridge Road in Fishing Creek Township. The detour is Route 487, Route 239, Bendertown Road and Ridge Road.

Zaners Bridge Road between Route 487 and Bendertown Road in Fishing Creek Township. The detour is Route 487, Route 239 and Bendertown Road.

Millville Road between Route 42 in Hemlock Township and Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg. A detour is Route 42 and Route 11.

Ants Hill RoaD between the Montour County line and Liuzza Road in Madison Township. The detour is Ridge Road and Route 44.

The roads are expected to be closed into September.