LONDON (AP) — BBC reports more than one person has died in London Bridge incident.

LONDON (AP) — A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May says she is being briefed on the incident at London Bridge. The spokesman says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated. May has not commented yet but in the past she has convened her emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra after major incidents. Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical.” Spokesman Sean Spicer says U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security team has briefed him and he will be provided with updates.

British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge. Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they’re responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby. He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

London police are treating injured people on a small street some 500 meters (yards) southwest of London Bridge, where witnesses say pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and police say they are responding to an incident. Britain’s Press Association news agency says members of the public were told to run away as fast as they could from the area, which is filled with restaurants and pubs. Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, says he came out of a bar and looked to his left and saw a man lying on the ground. He thought the person had been drinking, but then police vans flew by. He says the man

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians. The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes. Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.