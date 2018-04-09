Home
UPDATE: Locust Gap Hghway open after accident

UPDATE: Locust Gap Hghway open after accident

WKOK Staff | April 9, 2018 |

UPDATE: Both directions of Locust Gap Highway heading toward Ashland is now open.

MOUNT CARMEL TWP – A motor vehicle accident has temporarily shut down Locust Gap Road in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. County communications says the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. just past Locust Gap heading toward Ashland. A van and a tractor-trailer are involved and one injury is reported. The road has been temporarily shutdown in both directions for cleanup. We’ll have more details when they become available.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff