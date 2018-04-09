UPDATE: Locust Gap Hghway open after accident

UPDATE: Both directions of Locust Gap Highway heading toward Ashland is now open.

MOUNT CARMEL TWP – A motor vehicle accident has temporarily shut down Locust Gap Road in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. County communications says the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. just past Locust Gap heading toward Ashland. A van and a tractor-trailer are involved and one injury is reported. The road has been temporarily shutdown in both directions for cleanup. We’ll have more details when they become available.