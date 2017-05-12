Locked cars have been broken-into in Sunbury’s hill section

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police have issued a warning to residents about a recent series of vehicle break-ins in the city’s hill section. Police tell us there have been over 25 break-ins, with more than a dozen of them taking place over one night last week. Most of the vehicles were locked.

Investigators say that the break-ins seem to be happening in a several street radius covering North 11th and Packer Streets, and Washington, Catawissa, and Edison Avenues. Police say the locked cars are broken-into, items are thrown around and in one case, and $800 was stolen.

Police are asking residents to be more diligent with locking their vehicles, and reporting if and when you experience a break-in. Anyone with information on the break-ins is encouraged to contact Sunbury Police. (Christopher Elio)