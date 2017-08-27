Lockdown at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — Students at Susquehanna University were asked to seek shelter Saturday night around midnight when law enforcement received reports of an armed robbery taking place on campus.

Selinsgrove Police tells us that more information will be available by noon Sunday, about an incident involving a gun. State and local police responded and the campus was locked down for a short time.

State police and Snyder County 911 had no information on the incident. We will bring you that info as soon as it becomes available.

Move in day at Susquehanna University was Thursday. (Christopher Elio)