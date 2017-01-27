Local treatment court receives national recognition

LEWISBURG — A local drug treatment court has received some national recognition. Union and Snyder counties’ joint treatment court program is being named one of nine Mentor Courts across the country. The National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the U.S. Department of Justice chose Union and Snyder counties to help develop and identify national best practices.

They are also requested to assist other jurisdictions interested in implementing a drug court. Union and Snyder counties will serve in a consulting role for three years and host visitors from across the country. Since the drug court opened in The Valley in 2008, 158 participants have graduated and 44 are still active in the program. (Ali Stevens)