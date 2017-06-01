Local ties to well-known Folk Fest

SELINSGROVE – Heading into its 56th year, the Philadelphia Folk Festival has some local ties. Last year, the festival recognized its over 2,500 volunteers and highlighted their older volunteer of 53 years.

“And then it got to the top of it and it said 51 to 55 years and there was only one name listed and it was mine,” says 68-year old, John McPhilemy of Selinsgrove.

McPhilemy, more commonly known as “Mc-P”, has been recruiting other locals to join his committee each year and says he had 4 others from Selinsgrove join him at last year’s fest. Festival Director, Lisa Schwartz, says volunteers are the heart and soul of the festival and “Mc-P” is their go-to guy to oversee reserved seating.

“He’s always got a smile on his face. We’ve got a lot of VIPs that sit in there,” says Schwartz.

“Mc-P” says it’s the people and the “huge glut” of good music that keeps him going back each year. The Philly Folk Fest is set for August 17th through the 20th, just 35 miles outside of Philadelphia. For more information, go to www.pfs.org (Sara Lauver)