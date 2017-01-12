Local residents win big at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Mifflinburg and Union County students are taking home awards from the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week. Denver Clouser is a member of the Mifflinburg FFA and 4-H teams. His team took first place in the Farm Safety Quiz Bowl FFA Division.

Clouser said, “It feels pretty good. It’s nice to know how all the hard work that you put into practicing really pays off in the end and just how fun it is to come down here. A lot of my friends do it too and it is just fun to come down for a day and have fun with all of your friends.”

MaCay Saylor is a member of the Union County 4-H team that took place in the Farm Safety Quiz Bowl. He explains what the competition is all about, “They just ask you normal safety questions about different categories. My category would be the mechanics section and other categories were animals and fire safety.”

Saylor said, “It’s to promote, more or less, an understanding of safe practices that can be used in a farm or really any workplace and worker conduct.”

Kayla Shaffer of Tri Valley Farms in Port Trevorton brought her cow to the show, “Friday is when we compete. All the breeds that are here compete for the supreme championship.”

She’s been spending the week at the Farm Show getting her cow ready, “I’m clipping her and getting here all ready. The judges just want them to be nicer.” She looks forward to her week at the Farm Show Complex, “I like to come to the Farm Show to meet new people and I just enjoy coming here. I let my teachers know ahead of time so they can give me my work that I need throughout the work while I’m here.”

For the latest events and winners from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, you an visit their website www.farmshow.state.pa.us. The Farm Show will continue through Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.