Local residents plan to take part in The Women’s March on Washington

SUNBURY — Several residents from The Valley will be taking part in The Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. The march is a grassroots effort to send a message to the new government on the first day in office against intolerance and in support of human rights.

Freddie Carlip of Lewisburg will be taking part in the march, “It’s important to me because, as a woman, as a citizen, we cannot be complacent. Things are slated to change with the coming administration and the changes are not boding well for women and for minorities. We don’t’ know yet but I feel it’s very important to stand up and be counted.”

Mary Markle of Selinsgrove is also planning to attend, “To let our elected officials know that we will do all we can to keep women’s rights and human rights in the forefront. I’m excited to share ideas with other marchers and certainly learn as much as I can from the speakers that will be there. On more of a personal level for me, I believe one of the greatest privileges we have in this country, and one of the most patriotic things you can do, is peacefully demonstrate.”

Dwayne Heisler of Catawissa says you don’t have to be a woman to take part in the march, which he will be doing, “It’s for people who stand with everyone else. A women’s march wouldn’t be the same without having our sons and daughters and our grandmothers and grandfathers and everyone show up in support of women. I’m really excited about this opportunity. There is going to be over 200,000 people at this event.”

Other areas of focus at the march will include minimum wage, planned parenthood, the Affordable Care Act and sexual harassment. You can hear more from Carlip, Markle and Heisler from WKOK’s On The Mark program online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)