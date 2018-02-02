Local reaction as U.S. employers add 200K jobs in January

SUNBURY – It was another economically productive month in the U.S., sparking reaction from around the Valley. U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs in January and wages rose at the fastest pace in more than eight years. Bob Garrett, President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce joined WKOK’s On The Mark.

He also noted the rising wage growth, “As the job market tightens up, as folks get into those better jobs, those more knowledge-based jobs, we should be seeing more wage growth, and sure it enough now it’s happening.”

Garrett also says the recently passed GOP tax bill brings an immediate tax burden down on your paycheck, “Everybody should be seeing an increase; and particularly in corporate taxes. Remember we have the highest corporate taxes in the industrial world here in the United States. The fact that those are coming down, that just means that companies have more money to invest in workers, in technology, in equipment, to all those sort of things that make us competitive.”

You can hear more reaction from Garrett at WKOK.com.