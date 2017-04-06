Local progressive group is pushing for town hall meetings

SUNBURY– A Valley progressives group is calling on US Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) to hold one or more public town hall meetings during the upcoming congressional spring break.

The West End Progressives has decided to meet at one of his local offices to urge the congressman to appear. They’ll meet next Monday 4 to 5pm and they urge members of the public, of any political party, to join them.

From a statement issued Wednesday; “We believe it is important for our congressional representative to speak directly with constituents,” says Penn Garvin, a coordinator of the West End Progressives, based out of Mifflinburg in Union County but open to all. “We have lots of questions and concerns to share with him directly, hence this group meeting at his Selinsgrove office will demonstrate how strongly we feel about this.”

We’ve contacted the congressman’s press agent for their response to the invitation.