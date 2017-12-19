Local professor weighs in on GOP tax plan and its effect on The Valley

SUNBURY – With the GOP tax overhaul plan seeming to be likely to be implemented in the coming months, everybody seems to have an opinion on whether it’s a good plan or not, and the division is wide.

Dr. Nick Clark, is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Susquehanna University, told us, its not a black or white issue–there is a lot of grey area. He says, sadly, politics took some of the good out of this plan, “Despite what you might hear or read, it’s not all good or all bad, and I don’t think it’s as simple as ‘it’s about giving money back to the wealthy.’ I do think there are some good things that are in this. Some of the intent behind this has been washed out as they’ve tried to develop compromises to get more republican members on board with it.”

Dr. Clark called into WKOK’s On The Mark Tuesday to dissect the tax plan and said one of the good parts is the cutting of the corporate tax rate, “I actually think that lowering the corporate tax rate is not a bad idea. We are the 3rd highest corporate tax rate in the world. European countries have a reputation for being so much more socialist than we are here in the United States and yet, Ireland has a corporate tax rate of 12.5% to our 39%.”

Dr Clark says it’s this difference in tax rate that incentivizes companies to set up camp outside the US. He also says this is not “Trickle-Down Economics” despite the big cut to the corporate tax rate, “The original idea was genuine about simplifying the entire process, that it’s too complicated, and that we can make it easier by basically raising the standard deduction, lowering the marginal rate, and then eliminating a lot of these extra deductions and credits. That’s what requires people to go out and get an accountant.” (Christopher Elio)