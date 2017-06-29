Local production of “Avenue Q” will get professional guidance

DANVILLE — The Young Artists Theater Project of Danville, which is part of the RiverStage Community Theater, will be putting on their production of “Avenue Q” in late July. The new group of performers needed some assistance with getting these young actors up to speed with the puppets that come with such a performance.

Director John Brady decided it would be a good idea to enlist the help of a puppet designer and performer. So…cue Rick Lyon, award winning puppet designer and creator of all the puppets from “Avenue Q.” Lyon also wrote and performed 2 of the characters from the Tony award winning musical.

Monday July 5, at 7pm at the Danville Middle School, Rick Lyon will be presenting a program to the public about his work with puppets. His presentation will include 20 of his custom made puppets.

The following day the cast of “Avenue Q” will get to work with Lyon for 9 hours. Stay tune to WKOK next week for a feature story on the production of “Avenue Q” and it’s long journey to the stage in Danville. More information at http://www.riverstagetheatre.org (Christopher Elio)