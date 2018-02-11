 Local physician launches state house campaign

SUNBURY — Running against an established incumbent, a local doctor says she is running for elected office. Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay of Snyder County, who is affiliated with UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, is currently circulating fundraising letters.

She is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 85th district, a district currently represented by Republican house member Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer). Rep. Keller has been easily elected to four terms and has spoken of serving more in the future.

Dr. Rager-Kay has been active in The Valley at several rallies and was a panelist at Obamacare/healthcare discussions in recent years. She says on her website she is a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Marine Corp League Auxiliary and she is dedicated to not conforming to typical partisan politics. She says “I am running for office to serve as a voice for the people of my district and to fight for what is right, not what is expected.” She has a website, www.drjennforpa85.com