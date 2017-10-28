Local perspective of historical significance of JFK files release

LEWISBURG – Americans continue to wait for some details into the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. 2,800 of the 3,100 documents from the assassination files were released by President Donald Trump Thursday. The remaining 300 were blocked by the president after last minute appeals from the CIA and FBI to keep some secret.

Bucknell University Associate Professor of History, William Michael Schmidli, spoke with WKOK discussing the historical significance.

Schmidli says while we don’t have all the facts, the information we do have contains notable factors, “What will be released is there won’t be a smoking gun in that material. But I do think there will be material in there that will be of interest in other ways, because they reveal so much else about American society and culture and politics, that it can be really useful.”

Schmidli says Americans today continue to have a fascination of JFK’s assassination as an on-going healing process, “I think Americans are still working through that, and looking for ways to come to terms with the tumultuous decade. I don’t think these documents will be the resolution to that, but I think there’s a lot of hope among Americans that they’ll make contributions.”

The remaining files held by President Trump will go under a six-month review. (Matt Catrillo)