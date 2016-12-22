Local parks receive grant funding for projects

MIDDLEBURG — Local parks located in Northumberland and Snyder Counties will receive funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The funding is part of the Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

A $40,000 grant will be used for rehabilitation of Middlecreek Nature Park in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Work will include construction of a pavilion, a pedestrian walkway, an access drive, a parking area, handicapped accessibility, landscaping and other improvements.

Marion Heights Borough in Northumberland County will receive $31,200 for rehabilitation of the Marion Heights Borough Park. This work includes renovation of the basketball court, a pedestrian walkway, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, a camera security system, handicapped accessibility, landscaping and other site improvements.

The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority will receive $147, 720. The funds will help to purchase equipment to maintain and construct motorized trails at the facility in Coal Township and surrounding townships. (Ali Stevens)