Home
Local parks receive grant funding for projects

Local parks receive grant funding for projects

WKOK Staff | |

MIDDLEBURG — Local parks located in Northumberland and Snyder Counties will receive funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.  The funding is part of the Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

 

A $40,000 grant will be used for rehabilitation of Middlecreek Nature Park in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.  Work will include construction of a pavilion, a pedestrian walkway, an access drive, a parking area, handicapped accessibility, landscaping and other improvements.

 

Marion Heights Borough in Northumberland County will receive $31,200 for rehabilitation of the Marion Heights Borough Park.  This work includes renovation of the basketball court, a pedestrian walkway, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, a camera security system, handicapped accessibility, landscaping and other site improvements.

 

The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority will receive $147, 720.  The funds will help to purchase equipment to maintain and construct motorized trails at the facility in Coal Township and surrounding townships.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff