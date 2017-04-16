Local non-profit looking to get Millennials involved in the voting process

SUNBURY— A lot of young people aren’t voting, but one local group around here would like to change that. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is a citizens organization that works to improve government and engage all citizens in democracy. Linda Harris, Voter Services Chair with the group says the non-profit is currently working to get Millennials involved in the voting process and has recently started to accept citizens into their organization under the age of 18.

In 2016 the group received a generous grant from league members Rebecca and James Mauch, for the purpose of engaging Millennials in the civic life of our democracy. Harris spoke about the Mauch Millennial Project which focuses on engaging young people, ages 16 to 35, in civic life of our democracy. She says it’s not a fundraising activity but an educational process. It also allowed them to take groups of high school students to Harrisburg for a unique experience outside of the classroom.

The goal of the Millennial Project is to develop and implement a series of initiatives form 2016 through 2020. (Sarah Benek)