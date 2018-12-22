Local News: Lourdes teacher won’t be rehired, and flags at half staff

SHAMOKIN – Two updates on stories in the news this week. A Lourdes Regional teacher won’t get her job back, and flags at half staff statewide.

In Coal Township, word came Friday that the Lourdes teacher, Naiad Reich, fired earlier this month for being pregnant and not marrying the child’s father, won’t be offered her job back. Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg diocese said the appeal filed by Reich has been denied. Reich has supporters who have secured an attorney and she seek further action.

Governor Tom Wolf Friday announced that flags in Northumberland County will fly at half staff in honor of Coal Township fire fighter Scott Dannheimer. Dannheimer succumbed to a heart attack while responding to the trailer fire Thursday.

The governor’s office says, “The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered until the day of interment, which has not yet been announced. The United States and Commonwealth flags have previously been ordered lowered to half-staff until January 1, 2019, to honor President George H.W. Bush.”