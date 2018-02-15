Local man with ties to Parkland, Florida calls OTM

Lots of local reaction to the school shooting in Florida

SUNBURY – A Valley man who has nieces and nephews who attended the Parkland schools in Florida was among the caller’s strong opinions on WKOK’s live telephone talkshow On The Mark. Eric, from Port Trevorton, says his relatives weren’t at the affected school at the time, and he says as a gun owner, he’s says private citizens shouldn’t own military type rifles, “And I can see absolutely no reason why private American citizens need to have these semi-automatic weapons, an assault weapon, and they’re called ‘assault weapons’ for a reason gentlemen.”

But another caller, Tony, said, this is a human issue, not a gun problem, and he had a message for the people who are lobbying for tougher gun laws, “Before the bodies are even cold, these gun control advocates, they’re out there spouting the same nonsense they always spout. Are they more concerned about the act or their agenda? People say its ‘automatic rifles’ but or it’s an assault rifle; well every rifle is an assault rifle. I have a Louisville Slugger, 36-ouncers, that’s and assault baseball bat.”

There were calls for gun control, both for and against, and a lot of other analysis and comment on the On The Mark show today. You can hear the remarks at WKOK.com and we’ll pick up where we left off tomorrow on OTM.