Local leaders will hold drug forum in Line Mt.

ELYSBURG – A blue ribbon panel is going to address the drug crisis next week. Drug concerns and prevention methods will be the topics of discussion at an upcoming “Drug and Alcohol Community and Parent Awareness Program” that will be hosted by two local State representatives.

State representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) and house member Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) will be hosting the program on Wednesday May 17 at 6pm, at the Line Mountain High School in Herndon. The program will consist of speakers, like Deb Beck, Drug and Alcohol Service Providers Organization of PA President, and Northumberland County drug court graduate Chad Wolfe.

The program will also give attendants the chance to ask a panel of local government leaders questions, like Northumberland County Commissioner, Sam Schiccatano, Northumberland County Coroner, James Kelley, and your hosts Rep Masser and Rep Schlegel Culver.

Masser said in a statement about this event that “Drug and alcohol abuse is a major problem that is unfortunately affecting individuals of many ages and backgrounds in our area.” He and Rep. Schlegel Culver agree that bringing this information to the public is a vital first step in the fight against this plague in our communities and this program provides that information.

For more information on this program, you can contact Schlegel Culver’s office in Sunbury (570-286-5885).

(For Air) That information can be found at WKOK.com.