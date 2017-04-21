Local hospitals earn top grades

LEWISBURG– Two local hospitals earned a grade of “A” by a national group who advocates for increased safety. Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville both earned the top scores by the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit, who looked at hospital’s efforts to reduce errors, infections, and accidents.

It’s Evan’s third consecutive “A” rating; Geisinger has earned the top grade since the fall of 2015. In the latest survey, the Leapfrog Group rated 26-hundred hospitals with 823 earning an “A.” (Chad Hershberger)