Local gun shop owner speaks on gun issue

SUNBURY— Changing America’s gun laws have been a hot topic of conversation after the recent school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed. President Donald Trump has agreed to support banning of bump stocks and increasing the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles as ways to attack the problem of mass shootings in our country.

Matt Geiser, owner of Geiser’s Guns in Sunbury recently spoke to WKOK about what he has been hearing from his customers on this issue. He says most of them standby their opinion that gun control legislation only takes guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens, “What you are going to do is affect law abiding citizens, people that are responsible shooters and hunters. The criminals are still going to be criminals, they are going to come up with a way to do harm and do destruction whether or not they have to wait until they are 21 to get a firearm or whether they use another implement of destruction.”

Currently when purchasing a firearm you have to go through a criminal background check through the state police, but Geiser say he would support mental health issues being part of a background check process, “I think the mental health issue is a primary problem involved in these situations whether you are talking about Florida or Connecticut, and yes I would support the ability to look into mental health with the background checks.”

However he says that opens up another can of worms, making citizens choose between their right to privacy and their Second Amendment rights, “What the citizens are going to be asked to do through their politicians is make a decision between the Second Amendment and your firearms right and your right to privacy of your medical records.

Geiser says his customers are not fans of an age requirement to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles because they say if you can fight for your country you should be able to purchase a firearm.