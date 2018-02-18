Local group stages vigil and ‘call to action’ in Sunbury

SUNBURY – About 150 people gathered in Sunbury’s Cameron Park at midday Saturday to hold candles, hear from speakers about actions we should consider following the school shooting last week in Florida, and plan and push for future action. Speakers included Dr. Pat Bruno of the Child Advocacy Center at Geisinger, Rabbi Nina Mandel of Congregation Beth-El in Sunbury, and several young people, including Nick Jacobson of Lewisburg.

Jacobson, who is 17-years-old, said some real action is necessary, “This problem is not political, it’s moral. This is students, young people, old people are dying. And that’s not a problem anyone should not want to fix.”

One of the attendees was Jennifer Rager-Kay, a local physician and a candidate for public office, who told us, we need to strike a balance between responsible gun ownership, and restrictions on some weapons. “I’m a concealed carry permit owner, I own a gun. Certainly there’s a sensibility about it, accountability about it.”

She said, “Education, gun sense, is more than just knowing how to operate it. Hunting is one thing, public safety is another. (For) personal protection, you don’t need automatic and semi-automatic weapons to do that.”

The vigil and ‘call to action’ was organized by the Central Susquehanna Valley group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. They say you can get more information at www.momsdemandaction.org.