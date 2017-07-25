Local football hero gets NFL executive job

KANSAS CITY – Mt. Carmel native Brett Veach thanked a long list of people who helped him get to this position Monday as he was officially announced as the new General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday.

The 39-year-old met with the media and some season ticket holders and had his family in attendance Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to discuss his plans for the future of the Chiefs.

He started his football life right here in The Valley. Veach was a star player for the Mt Carmel Red Tornadoes, and graduated from Mt Carmel in 1996. He was named PA Small School Player of the year in 1996. (Christopher Elio)