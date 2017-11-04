Local community leader now CEO of railroad company

SUNBURY – An active member of our local community has been named President and CEO of the Northumberland based Susquehanna Union Railroad Company’s Board of Directors. Jeb Stotter was appointed to the position effective October 19.

Stotter is currently the Vice President and CEO for North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates, Vice President of Keystone State Railroad Association, Secretary of the Susquehanna Cleanup Project, and President of Sunbury Revitalization Inc.

In this position, Stotter will serve as the primary point of contact for the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority and all North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates” management team will report directly to Stotter.

Stotter is replacing Gary Shields who is retiring after 48 years in the railroad industry. Shields will remain the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Susquehanna Union Railroad Company. ( Sarah Benek)