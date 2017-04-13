Local commissioner receives Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence

SUNBURY — A Snyder County Commissioner has received the 2017 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence. One commissioner from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is chosen out of all commissioners in the state in this year’s recipient was Joe Kantz.

The award is for local government officials for dedication to public service in their communities.

Kantz was present to accept the award from the governor on Wednesday, “It was a nice surprise and I’m really humbled by it. You know when you think there are three county commissioners in every county and there are 67 counties. Then there are nine counties that are home-rule counties, where they have between nine and 15 boards of commissioners. You know to be the one chosen out of all of those, it’s very humbling.”

Kantz explained what the award represents, “Just really for dedicated service in the job of being a commissioner. You know, some of the special projects that we have done here at the county. Anybody that knows me, we are always looking to save money and do things more efficiently and effectively. You know, I think just doing the job as well as you can do it. To be recognized for that, I appreciate it. It’s an honor to receive it. But, at the same time, it’s not why I do what I do. I think that most people that know me know that.”

Kantz talked about the accomplishment he is most proud of since becoming a commissioner, “When Malcolm and I first took office, we had about $7.5-million of debt. One of the goals that I had is, by the time I leave office, whenever that may be, I want to see that we can get that debt eliminated. Right now, we have less than $2-million of debt. That debt will be completely eliminated the first two months after the end of this term.”

Kantz is in the second year of his current four-year term as Snyder County Commissioner. He was joined by fellow commissioners Malcolm Derk and Peggy Chamberlain Roup at the awards ceremony in Harrisburg. (Ali Stevens)