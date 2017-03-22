Local church is helping members who lost their home in a fire

MIFFLINBURG—The Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church is setting up a donation fund and ‘gofundme’ page for members of their church who recently lost their home to a fire. Barry and Vanessa Bingaman lost their home and most of their belongings in a house fire on Tuesday. Currently the Bingaman’s are staying with family while they work through details of clean-up and plans to rebuild.

The Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church has set up a fundraising campaign to help. 100% of a mailed donation will be given to the Bingaman family. For more information on where to make a donation go to foresthillemc.com/bingaman-house-fire.

The fire started at the home, Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The Bingaman’s were not at home when the fire started and no injuries were reported. A pet rabbit was rescued from the home. (Sarah Benek)