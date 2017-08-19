Local business to compete in National “InnovateHER” competition

SUNBURY — A Lewisburg company has won the regional InnovateHER contest put on by the Small Business Administration of PA. InnovateHER is a national contest that emphasizes businesses that provide innovative products and services that help impact and empower the lives of women and families.

The business, Threading Love, of Lewisburg, will now go on to the national challenge and compete for a $70,000 prize for their business. Kaitlin Schuck is the founder and owner of Threading Love, “We are a retail business that focuses on women’s fashion, but we carry a lot of other products as well like home goods, coffee, and everything we carry has a story behind it. So, whenever you make a purchase, you are also helping somebody else at the same time.”

The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted this year’s regional competition. Maureen Hauck, the Assistant Director of the SBDC told WKOK the SBDC is an educational resource for people “We’re there to help individuals start their businesses, we’re there to help individuals interested in a business acquisition, or if they’d like to expand their current business; we’re there to help.”

Schuck says the SBDC helped every step of the way, “Helped me through every step, what that looks like. Putting together a business plan. What does it look like to do the legal side of everything? So every aspect of starting a business, they were there for it.”

The SBDC is holding several events for people looking to start or advance a business, including the First Step Workshop, August 17 from 1-3pm at the DeWitt Building in Lewisburg. Registration and event details can be found at Bucknell.edu/sdbc. (Christopher Elio)