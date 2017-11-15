Local business owner hopes to revamp Sunbury skate park

SUNBURY—A local business owner is looking to raise enough money to build rebuild the skate park in Sunbury. Jeremy Lauer, owner of Timber Skate shop on Market Street, says with the age of the skate park something needs to be done, “With the age of ours it’s getting more and more expensive for up keep maintenance. The brand new concrete park we won’t have long term issues like we do now.”

The cost to reconstruct the skate park is estimated at $550,000 and Lauer says he will use the city’s non-profit status to apply for grants and hold a local fundraiser, “We want to sell bricks for square footage to local businesses. There is a lot of business around here that would hopefully support us.”

Lauer has been working to improve the skate park since he opened his shop in 2015. He is the most recent recipient of the Sunbury Caring award for his work on the skate park. (Sarah Benek)