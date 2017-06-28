Local awareness/fundraiser held for East Snyder Park addition

A fundraising and awareness raising fête was held Tuesday evening at the PlayPower facility in Lewisburg. The former Playworld building and grounds were the backdrop for the event helping to kick off the extensive addition to the East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove, and the important role of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation in our Valley. They unveiled the all-inclusive park and equipment which will allow children of all abilities to enjoy a fun, outdoor playground. We have more about the park here.