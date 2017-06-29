Military Share coming to Valley, at Post 44 Legion

SUNBURY— A local American Legion Post is working to help feed military service members, veterans, and their families. The American Legion Post #44 in Northumberland, in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Military Share program is providing free food distribution at their post starting in August.

Dick Simpson, Commander of post 44 explains the program saying, “Military Share is helping these folks with nutrition that they may not be getting. Its staples such as bread and milk and anything like fresh vegetables, and other things along with canned goods.”

Belinda Albright, Veteran’s Affair Director for Northumberland County spoke about that is eligible saying, “Military Share is a food distribution program through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to provide 65 pounds of food per month to those who qualify. The people who qualify for this program would be our veterans, active duty military, national guard, reservist, and windows of veterans.”

The food distribution begins August 25 from 11-2 pm, and will continue the 4th Friday of each month. You must pre-register and you need to bring proof of military service, DD214, Military ID or VA Medical Card. To pre-register or to find out if you are income eligible for this program contact Dick Simpson at 570-847-1974.