“Little Norway” opening for Ice Skating

SELINSGROVE – It may be chilly outside, but the recent cold weather has allowed a Valley ice rink to open for the season. “Little Norway” in Selinsgrove is opening today at 12 noon for its ice skating season, according to the borough website. The rink is located at 101 East Sassafras Street. There will be a variety of snacks and drinks to choose from for a fee. Ice skates are available for public use free of charge, along with hockey sticks and other equipment.

Rink hours will be 4-10 p.m. on school days, open at 11 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. (Matt Catrillo)