‘Little Norway II’ open, in great shape volunteer at the helm

SELINSGROVE – “Little Norway II” is enjoying its first days of the ice skating season for the first time in two years. But the long-time Selinsgrove winter tradition wouldn’t have been available for a third year if it weren’t for an active volunteer. Officials say Walt Nichols, a member of the Park and Recreation Board in Selinsgrove, led a big volunteer effort to have the pond ready for ice skating.

Paul Williams, Borough Manager, “On the day we decided cold weather would be coming and sustained, he made the acquisition of a pump from Public Works, and he manned that pumped from 10 a.m. that morning until 8 p.m. keeping it fueled and drilling water from Penns Creek.”

DH&L Fire Company and the Port Trevorton Fire Company also assisted saturating the surface.

The rink is in the shape of a rectangle and is also illuminated for night skating. Williams says a cooperating weather forecast should keep the rink in good shape at this point, “As long as Mother Nature provides the sub-freezing weather, and that we don’t’ have the angle or the rising degree of the sun on the pond (in February), we should be good for the foreseeable future of the weather forecast.”

Rink hours are 4-10 p.m. on school days, open at 11 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. More info here.

(Matt Catrillo)