Litter cleanup next week in Snyder and Union Counties

MONTOURSVILLE– Highway cleanup is scheduled for Snyder and Union Counties. Next week PennDOT will be removing litter and debris along Routes 11 and 15 and motorists are advised to keep an eye out.

Monday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 3, PennDOT crews will be working along Route 11, Route 15 and the corridor where these routes run concurrently from the Juniata County line north to the Lycoming County line. This work is weather permitting, and all cleanup activities will be during daylight hours.

Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with caution when encountering PennDOT workers along area roadways. ( Sarah Benek)