“Literacy Under the Lights!” tonight in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – A night of reading under the lights with Selinsgrove High School fall athletes. “Literacy Under the Lights!” is tonight from 6:30-8 p.m. at Selinsgrove High School’s Harold L. Bolig Stadium.

Students from grades K-5 will read with their family as athletes from the high school fall sports teams, cheerleaders, and marching band members, honors choir members, middle school CASS club and student council members visit families and share their favorite books. Students and their families in grades K-5 are invited to bring their favorite book selections and a blanket to sit on.