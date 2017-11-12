Lighting upgrade to Shikellamy Stadium

SUNBURY—The Friday night lights aren’t as bright as they once were at Shikellamy stadium. The Shikellamy School District will be replacing the 51 lights in and around the football stadium. Doug Bennick, Director of buildings and grounds for the district says they are looking to Musco Lighting for the replacement of lights and cleaning of the lenses, and to Brumbach’s painting outside of Sunbury for the poles. The eight light poles in the stadium will also be painted during this project.

Meantime, the School board approved a contract with EI Associates to do a feasibility study on the high school. Bennick says the district needs to make a decision about the future of the high school building. “Just repairs, and the age of the sections of the building,” Bennick says. “The cost of repairing each section as compared to maybe renovation or a new school.”

EI Associates performed a feasibility study for the district in 2005 and their contract was the lowest bid at $1,500. Results of the study should be in by the January work session meeting for the school board of directors. (Sarah Benek)