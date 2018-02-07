Liberty Splashland to be closed at least for 2018

NORTHUMBERLAND – It could officially be the end for Northumberland’s community pool, the so called Liberty Splashland. The pool, bowl slide and water features will be closed at least for 2018, according to borough council members Tuesday.

The Daily Item reports council member said, what happens after this year depends on many factors, including available funds. Splashland lost $36,000 in 2017, including a $17,000 water bill.

The paper says there were only three council members present, there was no quorum and no actions could be taken.

The Daily Item reports, options are being sought to see what could be done with the area in the future. He also says the 45-foot tall bowl slide has to go and has made contacts with Knoebels Amusement Resort. So far, no one has shown interest in taking the slide.