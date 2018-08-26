Libertarian Party Chairman visits WKOK

SUNBURY – The United States political system currently has two dominant parties, but Drew Bingaman, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of PA says there’s more out there for you to consider, “We can do better is really what I think the bottom line is, and whether that’s through the Libertarian Party or through some of the other 3rd parties or independents, I think we can do better than what we’ve got right now.”

Bingaman, whose Libertarian Party is leading an 18 in ’18 campaign to put 18 Libertarian candidates on state and federal ballots in this upcoming election, told WKOK what the Libertarian Party stands for, “Our tagline is ‘Your Life, Your Way.’ We want to keep government out of your life as much as possible. We are a party of the individual. The smallest minority is the individual.”

For the full statement of principles and platform of the Libertarian Party, you can visit LP.org, and for the full conversation with Drew Bingaman, please go to WKOK.com.