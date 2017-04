LEWISTOWN – A Lewistown man was shot and killed by two Lewistown police officers Wednesday night. State police say the incident occurred in the first block of Oakland Avenue in Lewistown. 53-year-old Charles Bossinger of Lewistown was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m.

Neither officer involved in the shooting was injured. State police say the incident is under active investigation and no further details were released. It is not clear what Bossinger did to prompt the shooting. (Ali Stevens)