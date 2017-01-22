Lewisburg’s ‘We the People’ rally hailed as big success

LEWISBURG – At the peak of attendance at Saturday’s ‘We The People’ rally in Lewisburg, over 300 people gathered, applauded, and held signs, while the US Constriction was read through two times.

The event in Hufnagle Park was organized by a four churches who wanted it to be a non-partisan, all-inclusive event. The first reader was Susquehanna Valley Conservatives president Stan Zellers. He was followed by Congregation Beth-El Rabbi Nina Mandel.

Sara Kelly is one of the organizers, “We started with welcoming everyone with the four congregations and saying what we want to do is find out what we all have in common. So, we wanted to start with the constitution and we read the preamble together as a group. And when we had gone through the constitution, we did the preamble again. That really brought home to everyone, because we got to say what was so important to us too, and that was really neat.”

While the Constitution was read aloud, many people followed along with small copies of the document. The Unitarian Universalist Church, Congregation Beth-El, Shiloh United Church of Christ, and Sunbury Islamic Center sponsored the ‘We the People: Rally in Valley, and organizers said they hope to have future dialogues with all sides of important political viewpoints represented.